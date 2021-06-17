Promotions stack up after container firm’s success

A leading supplier of shipping containers has promoted four of its team to director level as it builds on an impressive year of growth.

Cleveland Containers, which is based in Stockton-on-Tees, has promoted Lewis Pennicott to marketing director, Richard Elliot to commercial director, Dave Sweet to operations director, and Stephen Collins to sales director.

In their new roles, the group will be involved in the senior decision-making process and take on more responsibilities within their departments to aid further growth in the company.

Managing director Johnathan Bulmer said: “Changing the structure of the business now will put us in a stronger position to grow and develop further into other areas in the coming years.

“These internal promotions allow the directors to each focus on their areas of expertise, which is what they’re best at and enjoy doing, and I’m confident that their combined strengths are a winning formula for the company’s continued success.”

The promotions come as the firm, which supplies new and used shipping containers for sale and hire, has seen 80 per cent growth in turnover in the past year.

Cleveland Containers supplied more than 15,000 containers in 2020, a 61 per cent increase on the previous year, during a time where many of its competitors and customers paused trading due to the pandemic.

Johnathan said: “On the back of a fantastic, profitable year, I wanted to give Lewis, Richard, Dave and Stephen the recognition they deserved for all their hard work and assistance in shaping and developing the firm.

“It is very rewarding to appoint these roles from within the business. We’re now geared up for further growth, and have the drive to take the business to the next level.”

As well as growing its turnover and appointing directors, the firm has also expanded its wider team by increasing from 25 members of staff in total, to 35 in its Teesside office, three in Birmingham and 15 at the Middlesbrough depot.

Cleveland Containers now plans to build on the success of the past 12 months, as well as branch out into other areas of the industry, including site accommodation.

Commercial director Richard Elliot, who will be leading the venture into site accommodation, said: I’m excited to be concentrating my attention on an area of the industry that is relatively new to the business.

“The demand for bespoke units has boomed in recent times, so now is great opportunity for us to focus on this sector.”

Discussing the directors’ promotions, marketing director Lewis Pennicott said: “All the hard work, relentless pursuit of perfection and never standing still for a second has paid off and has helped not only myself, but also Cleveland Containers achieve great success.”

Operations director Dave Sweet, who joined the firm almost ten years ago, added: “It feels great to be recognised for the hard work and effort we’ve all put in to push the business and get it to the level it’s currently at.

Sales director Stephen Collins said: “I was appointed sales director exactly one year to the day since I joined Cleveland Containers, which was a very proud moment for me.

“The growth of the company has been phenomenal in recent years, and there are ambitious plans in place for the future which I’m excited to be involved in.”

To find out more about Cleveland Containers and its services, visit www.clevelandcontainers.co.uk.