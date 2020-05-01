Clipper Logistics partners with Leeds United Foundation to support Leeds City Council emergency food bank

Clipper Logistics are proud to support Leeds United Foundation and Leeds City Council in their effort to deliver essential food items to vulnerable families across Leeds in need of extra support during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

As the warmer weather approaches, and with requests for food parcels rising, retail logistics specialists, Clipper, have donated a refrigerated trailer, that will support an increase in chilled storage capacity at the warehouse. This facility is central to supporting the emergency food bank set up by Leeds City Council to help people including the homeless, families in poverty and NHS colleagues with packed meals

Mick Doe, Transport Operations Director at Clipper Logistics said: “In these challenging times, it’s humbling to be able to support those that need it the most and we’re proud to support Leeds United Foundation and Leeds City Council in their community initiative. We are grateful for Team Clipper, and their continued dedication and hard work that enable us to support supply chain solutions in a rapidly evolving environment.”

Angus Kinnear, Chief Executive at Leeds United Football Club, added: “These are difficult times for everyone and with so much uncertainty surrounding us it is key for us to work together to help those who really need it.

“The Leeds United Foundation have been working hard with Leeds City Council and a number of other organisations to help provide and deliver food to vulnerable families across the city and I want to say a massive thank you to our partner Clipper for coming on board and supporting the efforts, it is hugely appreciated.”

Cllr Debra Coupar, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Communities said: “I’m delighted by the fantastic offer of support by Clipper logistics to our emergency food bank programme. This will play an important and vital role in the work that we are undertaking through this initiative to ensure that our most vulnerable individuals throughout the city are supported through the Coronavirus outbreak.”