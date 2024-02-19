Clustag to present MOT Station at MODEX 2024

Clustag, an RFID-based technology solution for distribution centres and warehouses, a Trademark of Rielec, has announced that it will be presenting its patented MOT Station at MODEX 2024

The premier experience trade show for the supply chain industry, MODEX 2024 will take place between 11-14 March in Atlanta, Georgia. A full demonstration of the MOT Station will be available at Clustag’s booth B10005.

Clustag’s MOT Station is designed to provide the best reliability and flow data on the market. It can be fully integrated into processes and aggregates three key pieces of data: RFID identification, case volume and case weight during operation to improve the inventory management process. The technology can scan the contents of cases with dimensions up to 800x600x400mm, scanning 400 tags per case at speeds of up to 1,000 cases per hour. The RFID station has been UL-certified and CE-marked.

Clustag solutions are designed to prevent unwanted external readings and feature integral RF signal shielding. The MOT Station increases the accuracy of shipments and reduces losses, in addition to reducing additional costs and operating time. By scanning RFID tags in an enclosed space, the station can be used at full power – ensuring an accurate, reliable reading of all inventory. In addition, Clustag also provides regular support on their systems so that high quality is maintained throughout the product life cycle. The RFID MOT Station allows integrators to install a solution that is robust, safe and requires only a specialised installer to deploy.

MODEX 2024 will mark the first time the MOT Station has been demonstrated to the public.

Manolo Reguart, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Clustag said: “The MOT Station can transform a business’s supply chain operations, driving inventory accuracy up to 99.92% and delivering reliable and robust warehouse automation. In a fast-moving environment, real-time inventory accuracy is vital. We hope attendees will share our enthusiasm for the potential of this device and its benefits when implemented in supply chains. We cannot wait to demonstrate the use case of our product at MODEX 2024”

For more information or to book an appointment with the Clustag team at MODEX 2024, please click here