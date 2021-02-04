Coca-Cola European Partners signs a five-year contract renewal with CHEP for the use of circular packaging services

CHEP, the supply chain solutions company, has announced a new five-year contract with Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) until April 2025 to supply pooled pallets across Western Europe.

CHEP’s business model, which is based on circular economy principles, consists of sharing and reusing packaging by manufacturers and retailers throughout the supply chain.

CCEP has been working with CHEP for a number of years. Every year, the use of CHEP pallets by CCEP prevents the felling of more than 10,800 trees and avoids the generation of approximately 1,340 tonnes of waste which is comparable to the waste generated by 2,700 European citizens in twelve months[1].

Lee McCann, CCEP Associate Director, Procurement, Category Lead Warehousing, Pallets and Repack, said: “We want to grow our business in a responsible and sustainable way. We are working to make the packaging we use part of the circular economy. For us, therefore, circularity was a key factor when choosing our pallet supplier. CHEP offers us a sustainable, circular solution which can be adapted to our needs.”

“CHEP is also supporting a key commitment of our ambition to reach Net Zero by 2040 aligned to a 1.5-degree pathway. As over 90% of our greenhouse gas emissions occur in our supply chain, we are asking all strategic suppliers to set their own science-based target and use renewable electricity by 2023. It is great to see how far CHEP is already advanced on this journey having also recently published their ambition for a 1.5-degree (or 1.5ºC) future.”

David Cuenca, President, CHEP Europe, said: “Like our partnerships with Coca-Cola bottlers in other global markets that we serve, with CCEP we have developed strong trust and support to enable growth and future competitiveness, in addition to sustainability benefits.”

“We strive to build and maintain long-term relationships with our customers through collaborative projects to improve their supply chains, reduce overall supply-chain costs and provide operational efficiencies.”

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer goods company in Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.cocacolaep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organisation on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world’s most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,000 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 330 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centres, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com.

For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com

[1] CHEP has conducted an independent study based on Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) according to ISO14044. The study confirmed the environmental benefits offered by CHEP compared to alternative methods, such as pallet management on an exchange system or non-refundable solutions. Eurostat – the statistical office of the European Union – shows that the amount of municipal waste generated per European in 2018 amounted to 492 kg.