Cold Chain Federation announces Seminar Programme for TCS&D Show 2021

The Cold Chain Federation has announced the programme for TCS&D’s Cold Chain Hub seminar area at the TCS&D Show, 7th and 8th September 2021. The seminars will feature the Cold Chain Federation team and guest speakers examining key industry issues including net zero, the future of vehicle refrigeration, navigating times of crisis, food safety in the cold chain, and energy efficiency.

The TCS&D Show, the UK’s only dedicated cold chain exhibition and conference, will take place at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on 7th and 8th September. This year the TCS&D Show celebrates 40 years since its inception in 1981 and the Cold Chain Federation is pleased to support the Show by running TCS&D’s Cold Chain Hub seminar area. The Cold Chain Hub seminars will take place between 10am – 3pm on Tuesday 7th September and 10am – 12pm on Wednesday 8th September.

Cold Chain Federation members are also invited to a buffet lunch at the Cold Chain Hub on Tuesday 7th September from 12.30-1.30pm, when Cold Chain Federation President Tim Moran (Regional Vice President of Lineage Logistics UK) and Vice President Andrew Baldwin (Managing Director of Reed Boardall’s cold storage division) will join Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan to discuss questions from the floor about the current opportunities, challenges and future prospects for the industry.

Cold Chain Federation Chief Executive Shane Brennan said: “I’m really looking forward to getting together in person with Cold Chain Federation members and friends at the TCS&D Show in September. As an industry we have plenty to reflect on but the Show will also be a great chance to look ahead to new opportunities and discuss new ideas.

“The Cold Chain Hub seminars will be full of discussion, opinion and advice about not just the most important issues for the cold chain for today but also the challenges and opportunities coming down the track. I have no doubt our expert speakers and their discussions will be engaging and insightful, as we gather at last to look to our industry’s future together.”

Booking is not required to attend a Cold Chain Hub seminar, visitors to the TCS&D Show are welcome to join any or all of the seminars. The Cold Chain Hub also provides the opportunity to speak with the Cold Chain Federation team including Chief Executive Shane Brennan; Policy Director Tom Southall; Membership Director Sharon Mughal; and Marketing & Events Manager Jane Jones.

The full Cold Chain Hub seminar programme at the TCS&D Show 2021:

Tuesday 7th September

10 – 10.45am A Net Zero Cold Chain: what does Government policy relating to net zero mean for the UK cold chain of today and tomorrow?

11 – 11.45am The Future of Refrigerated Transport: key challenges in cold chain fleet operations such as driver shortages and red diesel changes

12.30 – 1.30pm Members lunch: With the Cold Chain Federation President, Vice President and Chief Executive

2 – 3pm Cold Chain Podcast Live Interviews: How the cold chain has navigated times of crisis in the past 18 months

Wednesday 8th September

10.30 – 11am Cold Chain Food Safety Compliance: sharing best practice and identifying key compliance issues

11.30 – 12pm Energy in the Cold Chain: an overview of energy policy changes and best practice standards in managing energy use

Find out more about the Cold Chain Federation at www.coldchainfederation.org.uk

Find out more about the TCS&D Show at https://www.tcsdshow.com/