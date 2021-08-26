Cold chain sector to reunite at live TCS&D event

Buyers and suppliers across the cold supply chain are preparing to meet in person once again as the Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution Exhibition returns to the East of England Arena in Peterborough on 7 & 8 September.

The latest technologies for the cold chain

At TCS&D 2021, the UK’s only dedicated event for the temperature controlled storage and distribution sector, visitors will get the chance to see hundreds of innovative supply chain solutions for the frozen & chilled foods and pharmaceutical sectors. Incorporating the TCS&D Conference and the TCS&D Awards, the bi-annual event will showcase the latest technologies from over 40 exhibitors. Commented Martyn Cogan, Exhibition Director, “From cold storage contractors and insulated panel producers to refrigerated vehicle providers and suppliers of warehouse equipment such as loading bays, high-speed doors, forklifts, conveyors, thermal clothing and temperature-monitoring systems, TCS&D 2021 has it all.”

New EV seminar stream

In addition to the Cold Chain Hub conference programme devised by the Cold Chain Federation, the TCS&D event will incorporate a brand-new seminar stream to focus on the latest electric vehicle technology. Hosted by the team at EV Café, this seminar series will feature insightful presentations by speakers from Ocado, Volta, DAF, VMS, NRG Riverside and ProGreen. Leading influencers from the green fleet sector – including Paul Kirby, Jonny Berry and John Curtis – will be on hand to share their expertise and there will be a number of electric vehicles on display at the show. Visitors will also have the opportunity to test drive both electric and conventional vehicles in the Ride & Drive Experience track in the exhibition’s outside display area.

Covid-secure measures

Complying fully with government guidelines for Covid security, TCS&D 2021 will feature wider aisles, numerous hand-sanitizing stations and face masks available at registration for those who wish to wear one. In addition, the East of England Arena has a fresh-air AC system so air is not recirculated, adding further to visitor safety.

Register for free

To visit the #TCSD21 Exhibition & Conference and experience innovative cold chain solutions from exhibitors including Carrier Transicold, Gray & Adams, Longhurst Refrigeration, Prohire, the Road Haulage Association and Seven Asset Management, register today at www.tcsdshow.com.