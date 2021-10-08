Collett capitalize with warehousing acquisitions

Headquartered in Halifax, Collett & Sons provide a comprehensive warehousing and storage service offering both internal and external solutions.

With recent acquisitions Collett have expanded their warehousing operations with the addition of Mile Thorn Works (Halifax) & Perseverance Works (Elland). Now offering six depots across Halifax, Goole Grangemouth & Bradford, Collett can accommodate all types of cargo from heavy lift abnormal loads through to standard pallets.

Collett already operate storage and warehousing facilities across their Halifax Depot, Goole Heavy Lift Terminal and Portside Grangemouth location, however, with increased demand for storage facilities Collett have invested in Mile Thorn Works and Perseverance Works.

Located 0.7 miles from their long-established Halifax Headquarters, Mile Thorn Works offers 3,224 sqm of secure internal storage. This facility is equipped with two 20 Tonne & two 10 Tonne capacity gantry cranes and offers drive in roller shutter access allowing cargo to be directly offloaded from the trailer.

Perseverance Works, their new Elland Depot provides clients with an additional 3,792 sqm of internal storage and is fitted with multiple gantry cranes ranging in size from 5 Tonne to 32 Tonne capacity. This facility features three high bays with 7.75m high eaves and a drive-in loading access via 6m x 5.5m roller shutter doors. The depot has excellent main road connection to J24 of the M62 Motorway.

Both facilities are equipped with cargo lift and handling equipment such as fork lift trucks ranging up to 15 Tonne capacity. Collett offer long-term and short-term storage options and provide order picking and stock control utilising their modern warehousing package.

With the addition of these two new depots, Collett’s warehousing and storage capacity is increased by 7,016 sqm of secure internal storage. Across all six depots, Collett can offer over 55,000 square metres of secure indoor and outdoor storage across the UK.