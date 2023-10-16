Combilift pick up award while attending GIS Expo in Italy

Combilift, the largest global manufacturer of multidirectional trucks, articulated forklifts and straddle carriers is thrilled to announce that the Combi-CB70E has been honoured with the coveted Italian Terminal and Logistics Award. This prestigious accolade recognises the innovation in the operational field and its commitment to operator training and safety.

The Italian Terminal and Logistics Award is a significant industry recognition, presented annually to highlight the skills of operators in port, intermodal and logistics terminals both in Italy and abroad.

The new Combi-CB70E is a further addition to Combilift’s ever growing range of electric models which offers powerful performance, extensive battery life and unrivalled ergonomics. This model, in the vibrant Combi-green livery, boasts the distinction of being the shortest 7t capacity counterbalance truck on the market whilst also benefitting from multidirectional ability, enabling the versatile space saving handling of both long and bulky loads.

Martin McVicar – CEO and Co-Founder of Combilift accepted the award alongside their EA Group partners and said: “We are honoured to receive the Italian Terminal and Logistics Award for the CB70E. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and training in the material handling industry. The CB70E is a perfect example of our dedication to providing our customers with efficient, eco-friendly, and safe solutions.”

Awards info: https://gisexpo.it/itala/