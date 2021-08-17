Comfort, service and support see Inverdell select Renault Trucks High

‘Impeccable’ service has led Inverdell Ltd., the Cairndow, Argyll-based temperature-controlled fish haulier, to renew its support of Renault Trucks products with the purchase of two new T520 High tractor units, replacing two three-year-old T520s.

Both trucks will be used to service the firm’s time sensitive trunking operation between the coastal hamlet on the Cowal Peninsula and Larkhall, where the fish is then transported to onward UK, European and worldwide destinations.

Sold by Renault Trucks Scotland, the two DTI 13-powered 6×2 pusher axle tractors are on a two-year deal with full R&M through Renault Trucks Financial Services. “Service and support were the main reasons for returning to Renault Trucks Scotland,” the firm’s Operations Manager Catherine Pearman-Whyte explains. “Dealerpoint Manager Gordon Heeley and his team also take care of the six weekly inspections,” she adds.

As a driver of one of the new trucks herself, Catherine says comfort was also one of the deciding factors, with the T High scoring highly when it came to ride and handling: “For such a big cab, the T High handles beautifully. Being that higher up helps with seeing ahead, and we also find the steering light and responsive.”

The picturesque route taken by Inverdell’s trucks covers one of Scotland’s most infamous roads, the section of the A83, better known as the ‘Rest and be Thankful’.

Both trucks are packed with extras such as roof-mounted twin air horns, heated and cooled leather-trimmed driver and passenger air seats, a 40L quiet under bunk fridge, ‘Ultimate’ upper bunk transformable into a storage area, as well as a ROADPAD+ HGV-specific navigation system displayed through a 7” high definition dash-mounted display. For added safety, the pair also feature Renault’s Optibrake retarder and adaptive cruise control (ACC).

Weather and road conditions may change, although the route is always the same. “Because the work isn’t variable, we probably spend less time analysing fuel consumption than fleets on more diverse work might do. That said, we are finding the latest Renaults slightly better on fuel than the trucks they replaced,” concludes Pearman-Whyte.

