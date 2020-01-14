Comment from FTA on the reopening of Northern Ireland Assembly

Seamus Leheny, FTA’s NI Policy Manager said:

“The confirmation of a new administration in Stormont gives Northern Ireland’s logistics businesses long-overdue reassurance that the sector’s concerns, and the future of NI trade, can once again be prioritised by government.

“Vital infrastructure spending now needs to be prioritised, after three years of stagnation, to protect NI’s trading relationships and its complicated, interconnected supply chain.

“With the prospect of changing trading conditions after Brexit, NI’s businesses need and deserve a strong representative voice in its local assembly and executive. FTA, as the business organisation representing logistics, stands ready and willing to provide any support and advice needed to assist the new administration as it rejuvenates the trade processes that NI needs. The next months and years could be challenging as we all move into a new trading relationship with the EU, but the FTA and its members stand ready to make the new, ambitious plans from Stormont a reality.”

