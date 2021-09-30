Comment from Logistics UK on government HGV Driver Visa Scheme

Speaking about industry concerns over the temporary visas granted by government for HGV drivers this week, Elizabeth de Jong said:

“Logistics UK is concerned at the news that the temporary visas for HGV drivers granted by government may be for only a two month duration, rather than the declared three month period. The three month visa was much lower than the six months we had requested to enable additional testing capacity to be delivered by DVSA and more drivers to be trained. Our fear is that it is very unlikely that a two month visa will attract EU drivers which would make the scheme impotent. We are seeking urgent clarification from the government on this issue.”

