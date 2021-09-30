RUD Lifting and Lashing Points
Post a Story on Materials Handling World
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Comment from Logistics UK on government HGV Driver Visa Scheme

Comment from Logistics UK on government HGV Driver Visa Scheme

MHWmagazine 5 hours ago Supply Chain

Speaking about industry concerns over the temporary visas granted by government for HGV drivers this week, Elizabeth de Jong said:

“Logistics UK is concerned at the news that the temporary visas for HGV drivers granted by government may be for only a two month duration, rather than the declared three month period. The three month visa was much lower than the six months we had requested to enable additional testing capacity to be delivered by DVSA and more drivers to be trained. Our fear is that it is very unlikely that a two month visa will attract EU drivers which would make the scheme impotent. We are seeking urgent clarification from the government on this issue.”

www.logistics.org.uk

Tags

Check Also

Trans-Bridge Freight Services moves toward a more sustainable future with first Carrier Transicold Vector HE 19 MT Unit

Pharmaceutical and healthcare distributor Trans-Bridge Freight Services has taken delivery of its first Carrier Transicold …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape