Comment on King’s Speech from Clare Bottle

UKWA awaits detail on scale of investment and likely timescale for reform

The UK Warehousing Association has welcomed reference in the King’s Speech to the Government’s plans to scale up renewable energy supplies, including solar, as well as its commitment to grid connection reform. However, UKWA CEO Clare Bottle warns that major investment will be required to bring the National Grid up to a standard that is fit for purpose to support the move to solar power.

She says, “Our milestone report on installing solar panels on warehouse rooftops demonstrated that our sector alone could double the amount of solar power produced in the UK. This is exactly the kind of step-change required to meet the UK target of 70GW, saving billions of pounds and reducing carbon emissions by millions of tonnes. Some of our members are already leading the way in this solar revolution and reaping the financial and environmental benefits. Yet their feedback tells us that access to the grid can be a complete showstopper.

Currently, the Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) operate on an outdated monopolistic basis. Our energy market desperately needs a major overhaul in order to expedite the move to renewable power.

While Government commitments to renewable energy supplies in the King’s Speech are positive, we await further detail on the levels of investment and likely timescales for reform before we can assess what progress will really be made.”

Clare Bottle sits on the Rooftop and Network Subgroups of the Government’s Solar Taskforce, representing UKWA members by providing insights directly from the sector.

www.ukwa.org.uk