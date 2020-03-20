Commercial Vehicle Show 2020 cancelled

The organisers of the Commercial Vehicle Show 2020 have released the following statement.

It is with great regret that we announce that the Commercial Vehicle Show 2020 has been cancelled.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic together with guidance issued by the government on Monday evening (16 March) that all mass gatherings are to be avoided, it is clear that the only realistic options for this year’s Show were cancellation or postponing to a later date.

The option of postponing was given careful consideration given the importance of the Show to the road transport sector; however, it was felt there were too many unknown variables to make this option possible. As ever, our priority is to ensure the health and safety of all those involved with the Show.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our exhibitors, registered visitors, Show team and other stakeholders for their continued support during this most challenging and unprecedented of times.

In line with the UK government’s request regarding home working due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus – COVID-19 the Commercial Vehicle Show team will be working from home starting 18 March until further notice. The team’s email addresses (see CONTACT page) will continue to operate as usual and our landline number will be diverted to Susan Kitchener, Operations Manager, m: +44 (0) 7776 300 191. If your enquiry is non-urgent please email the appropriate team member rather than call in the first instance.

We will respond as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.