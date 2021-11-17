Competitive advantage within reach for LTL shippers, says C.H. Robinson

Global 3PL technology experts offer advice to increasing number of shippers utilising LTL opportunities

During turbulent global conditions flexible and customised solutions will give the increasing number of UK shippers utilising LTL (Less than Truckload) services a competitive edge, say experts.

Latest figures show the proportion of FTL (full truck load) operations in the UK has decreased by as much as 20% in the last four months compared to LTL which has risen by roughly the same amount.

According to experts at C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s most connected logistics technology platforms, UK shippers can increase the efficiency of their LTL operations while cutting costs, creating a competitive edge without compromising on delivery promises.

Arkadiusz Glinka, director of product management, C.H. Robinson Europe, explained that in a world shaken by the global pandemic, combined with ongoing geopolitical challenges and continued capacity shortage, shippers are striving to stay on top of their game keeping their supply chains moving.

“Even more so when they’re trying to ship smaller quantities at a higher frequency to meet the ever-increasing consumer demands,” he said.

“Our industry is facing unprecedented circumstances – shipping volumes are on the rise, but there’s a shortage of carriers to provide enough capacity for planned and unplanned freight demands. How can, therefore, shippers increase the efficiency of their LTL shipping operations while cutting down on costs and retaining their competitive edge?”

Here are C.H. Robinson’s top three tips for ensuring that LTL shipping operations not only run smoothly, but that they work hard to boost overall productivity and add value to the bottom line.

1. Invest in flexible, customised solutions that will grant you a competitive advantage in the long term

“Third-party providers that have the scale and flexibility to customise their LTL offering to their customers’ unique needs,” says Glinka. “For example, shippers need flexibility and visibility to anticipate any challenge as it occurs.”

2. Control costs and improve efficiency through reliable capacity networks

Glinka points out that although LTL shipping is typically a more cost-efficient mode of transportation, it can prove to be expensive if shippers don’t work with reliable capacity options.

“Experience shows that nothing beats easy access to a reliable, consistent capacity network,” he says. “If you haven’t developed long-standing relationships of trust with the carriers you work with, how can you have the confidence your freight will arrive on time in full, even when unplanned needs arise?”

To illustrate this Glinka points out that C.H. Robinson has always worked with a large pool of high quality, trusted carriers across Europe, giving customers the assurance that there will be reliable truckload capacity available – even during times of tight capacity such as the current period.

3. Leverage industry-leading technologies to add efficiencies to your LTL shipping

According to Glinkas: “Receiving the service and solutions you need through only one provider versus many can save you a lot of time and money. If that single provider is also using one transportation management system, operating through premium technology, that provides shipment optimisation, end-to-end visibility, and shipment intelligence, you have achieved perfect combination.

“These systems lower costs, improve efficiencies and provide a competitive advantage for your supply chains – global or local – as they offer real-time problem-solving resolutions combined with real time visibility.”

Using these insights when building their LTL shipping strategy, UK shippers can deliver a smarter, more robust, and efficient plan of action. LTL shipping can be extremely efficient and cost-effective for their businesses if they consider working with an experienced provider, who can use their people, their technology and information advantage to manage shippers’ expectations and bring them back on track if things slip away.

