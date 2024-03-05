Complete 3PL strengthens leadership team as business continues to prosper

Complete 3PL, a prominent player in the third-party logistics industry, is delighted to announce the newest additions to its leadership team.

Dave Divito joins the business as Fulfilment Manager and Nick Berry is appointed as Logistics Manager. Both will operate from the businesses Northwest site and have combined industry experience of over four decades between them.

Graham White, Owner and Director Complete 3PL, commented; “We are thrilled to welcome Dave and Nick to our team as continue to develop our service portfolio and continue to attract new customers.

“Their experience in the fulfilment and logistics sector will be invaluable as we take on more intricate and global contracts and they will paly key roles in our operations and the delivery of our growth strategy.”

As the business evolves to a multi-site 3PL this strategic move is in line with the company’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the highest standards of service for its clients.

Graham concluded; “These latest appointments reflect our commitment to assembling a high-calibre team that navigate the complexities of the logistics landscape and meet the evolving demands of our clients.

“We wish them every success and welcome them to our team.”

www.complete3pl.co.uk