Composite Prime launches revolutionary new product for the interiors market

Composite Prime, the UK’s leading brand of sustainable composite decking and cladding, has launched its first product for the interiors market, Touchstone Flooring.

Touchstone Flooring is a luxurious, waterproof flooring system which is fire, scratch and indent resistant, and has been manufactured with a textured 3D surface to deliver the aesthetics of solid or engineered wood and stone flooring. The new product can be safely installed and used in high traffic environments, including bathrooms and kitchens.

The first interiors product designed and developed by Composite Prime, Touchstone Flooring is available in 16 finishes and comes with an acoustic underlay, making it suitable for both residential and commercial developments.

Touchstone Flooring is a Class 33 product, suitable for heavy domestic and commercial use and is covered by a 25-year warranty.

The patented, one piece, drop-lock installation system also eliminates the need for specialist tools, enabling a quick and smooth installation process.

Charles Taylor, Sales Director at Composite Prime, said: “Solid wooden flooring has been a popular choice amongst homeowners and commercial developers for decades, but it can be expensive and prone to wear and tear. We wanted to develop a product which replicates the look and feel of natural wood and stone products for indoor use without any of the disadvantages.

“Our revolutionary Touchstone Flooring has a number of USPs, however its waterproof credentials enable it to be used in any room and won’t encourage mildew or ‘blow’ like traditional wood flooring alternatives such as laminates. We believe that Touchstone will revolutionise flooring and we’re looking forward to seeing how it’s received by traders across the board.”

Contact:

https://www.composite-prime.com/composite-product/touchstone-flooring/