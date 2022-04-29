Conker underpins growth plans with three new appointments

-Further expansion for the award winning, fast growth rugged device and wearables specialist-

Conker, which provides a range of rugged, wearable and scannable devices for mobile workforces, is expanding yet again with the appointment of three new staff members. The appointees are joining across various departments, in roles involved with operations, marketing, and finance.

Anthony Nicholson joins Conker in the role of operations manager and will be developing existing processes and policies to continue Conker’s rapid growth within the industry while actively pursuing strategic and operational objectives to maximise efficiency. He brings experience of maintenance and retail supply chains to the role.

He comments: “I am delighted to join Conker as it continues to lead the way in product innovation and setting industry standards, this is an exciting new challenge for me.”

Joining the marketing department in an executive role is JoJo Bayvel. With the shared value in being “passion driven” JoJo will be focused on traditional and digital marketing.

“I’m excited to join this revolutionary, growing company. I look forward to marketing Conker’s innovative products across various industries and seeing the positive effect they have in creating more effective and productive workforces.”

Laura Bowyer has been appointed as accountant and will be looking after the day-to-day finances at Conker while she looks at improving processes to ensure all aspects of the finance systems work efficiently and maintain control of quality and outputs to support Conker’s growth plans.

Laura comments: “I am keen to bring my wide range of finance experience from a variety of sectors and company sizes from start up to FTSE listed companies to such a progressive company.”

With 2022 set to be another busy year for Conker, the expanding team be all hands-on deck. James Summers, CEO at Conker adds: “We are delighted to welcome Anthony, JoJo and Laura to Conker, it’s great to meet new team members who will be behind our mission to prevent companies from being matched with the wrong tech for the job at hand, and who will help in our continued growth.”

www.weareconker.com

More about Conker

Conker was founded in 2008 and offers a wide range of rugged devices for mobile workforces built on both Android and Windows platforms. The company is committed to improving productivity and workflows.

UK-based, Conker devices are shipped from and serviced in the UK. Customers go directly through to a UK-based team person at Conker not to a switchboard or IVR.

The company was recognised as one of the FT 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies (2018) and is a Winner Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (2017).