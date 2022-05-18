Conker launches most powerful devices to date

New 8“ NS85 handheld tablet and NS105 10“ tablet most powerful when it comes to RAM and storage capability for logistics productivity

Conker, which provides reliable devices for mobile workforces, will be prototyping its new NS85 8” handheld tablet and 10” NS105 tablet at this year’s Final Destination Logistics event.

The latest products are Conker’s most powerful yet when it comes to memory (RAM) – standing at 8 GB (upgraded from 4 GB), and data storage of 256 GB, (compared to the current range at 64 or 128 GB). They are launched in response to client demand for driving logistics productivity during these competitive times – with a view to increasing operator efficiency and uptime, due to the faster processing capacity.

The tough dustproof, drop-proof and waterproof devices run on the Windows 10 operating system with a powerful Intel I5-8200Y processor. They are touchscreen, have a 2D barcode scanner, and can work in storage temperatures of minus 25 to plus 80 degrees centigrade and operational temperatures of minus 20 to plus 60 degrees centigrade.

James Summers, CEO at Conker, said: “Our focus is centered around continued innovation to support the logistics sector in driving operational efficiencies – these latest launches are testament to that mission. With massively increased storage and memory, the new devices will remain quick to respond for the operator, whilst storing vast amounts of data – helping to improve workflows.

“The Conker team will be demonstrating the NS85 and the NS105 at Final Destination Logistics and inviting companies to be part of the prototyping. Conker will be testing them thoroughly and once fully tested they will hopefully be released in later 2022.

“All Conker devices have a wide range of features essential for the workplace. The NS85 and NS105 are also IP65 rated for ruggedness – with a real focus on supporting mobile workforces with reliable devices.”

All Conker products come with a free one-year ‘Relax’ accidental damage warranty, which means customers are covered on all their devices, whatever happens, no quibbles. Three- and five-year accidental damage warranties are also available with no small print and no exclusions, with comprehensive cover to include fire and theft, batteries, and a 20 percent reduction on fees for full replacements.

Conker will be exhibiting on stand 514 at the Final Destination Logistics 2022 where you will be able to see the prototypes. For further information, please visit www.weareconker.com.