Continental completes solid tyre range with the introduction of Barum Industry

New Barum Industry tyre joins the Continental Material Handling range

Continental, General Tire, Barum: Three strong brands for industrial tyres

Tailored tyre portfolio for every application intensity

Continental’s three-brand strategy for solid tyres is now complete with the introduction of Barum Industry alongside the existing Continental and General Tire super elastic ranges, offering a tailored portfolio of robust solid tyres for different industrial applications and customer requirements. The Continental brand offers a wide range of premium tyres for high intensity applications, the General Tire brand covers medium intensity applications and the Barum brand is best suited for low intensity applications, ensuring the ideal tyre solution for different customer segments under the Continental Commercial Specialty Tyres umbrella.

Barum: The ideal option for performance quality during short operating cycles

The all new Barum Industry solid tyre is particularly suitable for applications with high-cost awareness and short operating cycles. Barum tyres have been specially re-designed for fleets with low utilisation or operations that only use their forklift trucks occasionally. For these applications, the Barum Industry tyre will deliver the necessary performance without compromise.

A full range of solid tyres to suit varied operational intensity levels

Choosing the correct tyre to suit the application intensity is key to managing tyre replacement costs within fleet operations. We now have a three-tier brand portfolio which allows us to offer a cost-effective solution to forklift operators across a full range of industrial applications. Our market leading Continental SC20+ will continue to be the tyre of choice for users with the most demanding, high intensity applications and multi shift patterns, the General Tire Lifter is best suited to medium intensity applications such as general warehousing, and the New Barum Industry completes the range with a focus on value for users in low intensity applications.

Talking about the development to the Continental solid tyre range Alex White, Sales Manager for Material Handling in the UK and Ireland said: “All industrial operations are demanding and bring different challenges, luckily our dedicated team are experts in Material Handling applications and through consultation, site surveys and operational analysis can help forklift operators select the right tyre for the job.“

Our full range of industrial solid tyres are available via our national independent dealer network, Conti Industrial Fleet Services. Continental partner with carefully selected Industrial specialists across the UK and Ireland to provide local expertise and help reduce downtime for your industrial fleet.

To find out more about our portfolio of robust solid tyres visit: https://www.continental-tyres.co.uk/b2b/material-handling.html