Continued sales success sees Ben Burgess increase territory

Following a successful twelve-months as part of the Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA UK and Ireland dealer network, Ben Burgess has expanded its territory across the East Midlands.

Via a brand-new branch in Oakham, the sales, service, parts and hire specialist will be responsible for distributing Yanmar’s class-leading portfolio of excavators, carriers and wheel loaders to construction professionals across Leicestershire, Nottingham and Lincolnshire. This further expands the company’s existing territory, which covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Rutland and Peterborough.

With more than twenty years’ experience in construction equipment sales, service and parts supply, Ben Burgess is renowned for its expert knowledge, local presence and outstanding service. With customer relationships spanning generations, the team prides itself on supplying the best equipment from the world’s leading brands.

Anthony Kinder, Area Sales Manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, commented: “Since appointing Ben Burgess to our UK and Ireland dealer network, the team has continued to achieve highly impressive results. Alongside closing numerous deals, Ben Burgess continues to receive rave reviews from site managers, rental companies and equipment operators across East Anglia.

“Expanding the company’s territory to cover Leicestershire, Nottingham and Lincolnshire ensures greater access to Yanmar’s class-leading equipment portfolio for construction professionals in the East Midlands. We’re confident that our range of loaders, carriers and tracked/wheeled excavators will be very well received.”

David Fairman, Sales Director at Ben Burgess, added: “Since becoming an official Yanmar dealer, we have seen significant interest and sales success. With a global reputation for quality and durability, class-leading specifications and competitive pricing, Yanmar continues to prove a stand-out performer in an increasingly competitive market. We are proud to be part of its thriving dealer network.”

For more information about Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, to see the company’s latest portfolio of compact solutions, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.yanmar.com/gb/construction. To find out more about Ben Burgess, visit www.benburgess.co.uk.