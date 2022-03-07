Conveyor Systems Limited celebrates 25 years in business with new facilities

Established in1997 Conveyor Systems (CSL) has grown significantly from its humble materials handling background to become a major systems integrator managing multi-million-pound projects. It is a leading supplier of turnkey eCommerce fulfilment, warehouse automation, conveyor, and sortation systems, as well as a provider of support and maintenance services.

Recently CSL has experienced a significant increase in demand for its design and installation services, due in part to the exponential growth of eCommerce. This brought the company to a crossroads in its development. After considering all the options, the directors concluded that the time was right to invest in new purpose-built headquarters incorporating offices, a showroom and testing facilities.

Enthusing about the investment in the new HQ, managing director Mike Graham, said: “Our new purpose-built 11520.60 sq. ft. head office is in close proximity to our existing site and centrally located in Swadlincote, Derbyshire. The building will play a significant role in our projected expansion plans as we drive the business forward.”

Appointment of Marketing Executive

With the company expanding at a rapid rate, Conveyor Systems has hired a marketing executive, Pete Evans. His addition strengthens the management team as he takes responsibility for marketing and brand development.

Commenting on his new role at the company Evans said: “With CSL’s ambitious expansion plans I’m looking forward to raising the profile of the business. The directors required a dedicated marketing team who could align the marketing strategy with the company’s growth plan. I am very excited about the challenge ahead. It is a great opportunity for me to bring my experience and creativity to the business and work together with the management team to further grow the CSL brand.

“Part of my remit includes focusing on winning new business as well as improving our clients’ experience. Underpinning all I do will be the need to bring consistency to our marketing activities, branding and documentation. As CSL enters a pivotal stage in its development it is great to be part of the journey.

“As a company, we are keen to work with our clients to showcase the eCommerce and automation projects we have designed and installed. Such case studies highlight the benefits these projects have delivered. Whether that be improving the throughput and efficiency of order processing, or positively impacting energy consumption or reduced wastage in efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions.”

Managing director, Mike Graham, concluded: “This is a very exciting year for CSL, we are looking forward to moving into our new flagship head office in what is the company’s 25th anniversary year. Our goal is to extend Conveyor Systems’ position as a market leader, and this will be underlined by the impressive projects we are designing and installing for clients this year.”

conveyorsystemsltd.co.uk