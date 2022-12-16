Cotton Traders launches clothing donation service with The Salvation Army

In collaboration with The Salvation Army, British heritage fashion brand, Cotton Traders, is excited to launch its brand-new online clothing bank, a sustainable yet charitable solution that allows customers to donate their unused clothing. Cotton Traders’ online clothing bank allows customers to send their donations directly to The Salvation Army, fuss-free – via a local drop-off point.

The Salvation Army provides specialist support for survivors and potential victims of modern slavery, a shelter for those experiencing homelessness and so much more. Cotton Traders hopes to see this initiative making a real difference to both its customers and those that The Salvation Army support. The profits received from Cotton Traders’ online clothing bank will be given to The Salvation Army, to continue the great work they do across the U.K.

Cotton Traders’ CEO Nick Hamblin said: ‘We are thrilled to be working with The Salvation Army and to contribute to its ongoing efforts to support those in need. We encourage our customers to donate whatever they can, no matter how big or small – donations of any kind are welcome’.

This initiative is a crucial part of Cotton Traders’ journey to expand their sustainability project and help combat the throwaway fashion crisis, which sees over 336,000 tonnes of clothing end up in landfill each year.

How can I donate?

If you’re looking to donate to Cotton Traders’ Salvation Army online clothing bank, simply visit here and enter your details. Cotton Traders recommend using packaging from previous orders, or a similar sized shipping bag or box. To ensure the parcel is secure, contents should be no heavier than 20kg, with no sides longer than 120cm.

Why the Salvation Army?

The money raised through Cotton Traders’ online clothing bank helps The Salvation Army fund its valuable work throughout the UK and The Republic of Ireland. The Salvation Army extends a helping hand to those who are homeless, friendless and in need, and believe no one is beyond hope, however great their problems.

What can I donate?

You can donate unwanted clothing, shoes, and accessories, from any brand! Please note that each parcel must contain a minimum of 6 items.

https://www.cottontraders.com

More about the Salvation Army Trading Company:

Salvation Army Trading Company (SATCoL) is the trading arm of The Salvation Army, raising money for charity through our nationwide reuse and repurposing schemes. An intrinsic part of our company strategy focuses on clean air, the circular economy and reducing waste.

SATCoL actively encourages the reuse and recycling of donated clothing and each year, we divert over 250 million items to good uses, including 62,000 tonnes of textiles.

With the support of the British public, SATCoL has donated millions of pounds to The Salvation Army to help its work with vulnerable people in the UK (over £80 million has been donated in the last ten years).

For more information about SATCoL and their work visit www.satcol.org

Follow @reuse2repurpose on Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn TikTok

More about Cotton Traders:

Founded by former England national rugby union team captains, Fran Cotton and Steve Smith, Cotton Traders has been producing high-quality clothing ranges since 1987. With over 32 years’ experience the brand is the fashion force that offers affordable and timeless clothing to suit every aspect of life.

Passionate about quality, all pieces in the Cotton Traders collection are designed to be lived in and loved for a long time, promising style that lasts. The brand goes to great lengths to source skin-kind cotton that’s naturally breathable and comfortable.

No matter your age, or shape, Cotton Traders don’t discriminate. Inspiring individuality from capsule pieces to classic designs they guarantee that there’s an outfit for everyone – from those ladies that lunch to the dedicated dog walkers.