Cougar Automation rebrands to Actemium Automation

Control systems integrator Cougar Automation is now operating as Actemium Automation, one of the UK’s largest automation providers. Employees celebrated the rebrand on 19th August, which signifies their strength and growth ambitions in the control and software automation market.

Thursday 19th August was a joyful day for employees at Cougar Automation as they celebrated their business units’ rebrand and full integration into the Actemium network. The occasion marked a new chapter for the organisation since its acquisition by VINCI Energies UK & RoI four years ago as it officially becomes one of the UK’s largest automation providers.

“This change in name will give us new focus and energy as we collaborate closely with our Actemium colleagues to provide world-class service and expertise in the UK control systems integration market,” said Matt Barkwith, Regional Leader at Actemium Automation.

Actemium Automation now has a total of five business units: Actemium Automation Yorkshire (based in Warrington, Huddersfield and Birmingham), Actemium Automation Hampshire (based in Bristol, Portsmouth and Maidstone), Actemium Automation Nottingham (based in Nottingham and Northampton), Actemium Automation Teesside (based in Teesside and Worksop) and Actemium Automation UK 24/7 Support.

In addition to having 180 staff in ten locations, Actemium Automation draws on the knowledge and experience of 400 other Actemium business units globally. Whether customers require assistance with programming, networking, the Internet of Things (IoT) or Industry 4.0, functional safety or cybersecurity for industrial control systems, Actemium Automation is well placed to help.

Sectors served include water and wastewater, food, pharmaceuticals, cement, biomass, oil and gas midstream (pipelines and terminals), and alternative energy such as tidal, landfill gas and CHP (combined heat and power). Actemium Automation also operates at airports, providing automated systems for refuelling planes.

“The atmosphere amongst our team has been full of optimism and excitement for the future. This is the next logical step in our growth and development, allowing us to send a strong message to customers and take advantage of new opportunities,” concluded Peter Goodson, Central Regional Leader at Actemium Automation.

