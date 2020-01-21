Could your employee be the Forklift Operator or LGV Driver of the Year?

As entries for the Forklift Operator of the Year and LGV Driver of the Year open on 13th January 2020, Talent in Logistics is urging businesses to enter their skilled employees in these renowned competitions.

“Encouraging members of your workforce to take part in competitions and awards is a great way to show them how much you value their contribution and recognise their knowledge and talent,” says Ruth Edwards for Talent in Logistics. “Our competitions have also proved to be an incredibly motivating and enjoyable experience for those involved, which can in turn increase engagement and loyalty.”

The first stage in both competitions is an online test, which opens for entries on 13th January and must be completed by 3rd April. The best performing entrants will be announced on 15th April. These finalists will be invited to demonstrate their talent in live practical tests that take place during June, with the final shortlist announced on 30th June. Winners of both competitions will be awarded their prize at the Talent in Logistics Awards on 1st October 2020 at the Concorde Conference Centre in Manchester.

The Forklift Operator of the Year competition is once again sponsored by UniCarriers, and this year the practical element will take the form of a roadshow, with three regional heats across the UK throughout June. At each event, a series of interactive challenges, with a fun sports theme, will require operators to demonstrate both technical knowledge and practical lift truck operation. Finalists will complete all tests using a UniCarriers TX3 electric counterbalance lift truck, winner of the International Forklift of the Year (IFOY) 2019 and the Red Dot Award 2018.

“UniCarriers has a history of product development focusing on safety and operator ergonomics. Providing trucks for this competition – especially our award-winning TX electric counterbalance, creates a spectacular showcase to the Logistics industry,” says Chris Bates, Sales Director for UniCarriers.

He continues “Alongside the competition this year, UniCarriers will be hosting forklift truck roadshows which will not only demonstrate the trucks, and their latest technology, but allow visitors to gain advice on their Materials Handling Operation from our sales teams.”

The LGV Driver of the Year competition takes place on 23rd June at Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire, UK. The competition will test technical knowledge and practical elements with challenges that comprise driving and reversing skills, walk around checks and relevant theory knowledge.

Companies can nominate their employees for both awards, or forklift operators and LGV drivers can sign up online to enter themselves in the competitions. Entry is free of charge and is subject to certain criteria and qualifications.

To enter now or find out more about the Forklift Operator of the Year or LGV Driver of the Year, visit: www.talentinlogistics.co.uk/live-competitions/.

Learn more about the Talent in Logistics 2020 event calendar and resources to attract, develop and engage employees, visit www.talentinlogistics.co.uk