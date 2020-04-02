Covid-19: Bolloré Logistics mobilises for the transport of pharmaceuticals and protective masks

Facing the Covid-19 outbreak spreading across Europe and the globe, Bolloré Logistics, ranking among the world’s top 10 in transport and logistics, is mobilising to support the supply of pharmaceutical products and face masks. A Health crisis unit has been created made up of Bolloré Logistics pharma and life science experts. It is piloting an epidemic response plan providing graduated solutions and making decisions very quickly in the event of an increase in the epidemic and new government directives proper alignment and validation with regulators and international standardisation bodies.

An alternative transport plan based on charters and freighters solutions is being implemented to ensure continuity of service. Based on both charters / part charters and hard block space capacities on freighter flights only, solutions on Eastbound & Westbound flows are piloted on a daily basis to adapt needs to capacities, maximising operations through our air cargo hubs. The company has mobilised with major companies of the Healthcare industry and Non-Governmental Organisations to ensure by urgency the end-to-end transport of pharmaceuticals, masks, medical equipment and life-saving products. Several charters are being implemented with tested and secure solutions, via Bolloré Logistics hubs under GDP, GMP and CEIV certification, from Miami for Latin America, Singapore for Asia, Canada and Chicago for North America, Roissy Charles de Gaulle, Liege and Luxembourg for Europe and Africa.

In addition, a new multi-modal service has opened between production sites in the USA and Europe to Asia. Products are first shipped by air to be consolidated in the Singapore hub, a new cross-docking center recently created for this specific purpose. Products are then shipped by sea freight from Singapore to the South East Asia markets in temperature-controlled containers.

A track & trace system Link guarantees the perfect visibility of operations in real time via geolocation along with the monitoring of the temperature shipments during transport.The Bolloré Logistics Competence Center made of healthcare experts remains operational 24/7 to closely monitor the flow of goods and prevent any disruption in the supply chain management.

