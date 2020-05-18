COVID-19 crisis: JCB Finance announces help for customers

JCB Finance is offering an emergency three month payment holiday on hire purchase and leasing agreements in response to the Coronavirus crisis.

The support package is in place for more than 10,000 small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a simple click of a button via their online account. Many customers have already taken advantage of the help on offer in the first two weeks of operation and others are now being urged to come forward if they require assistance.

JCB Finance Managing Director Paul Jennings said: “These are unprecedented times and we are ready to support our customers through simple and effective means. Most customers will be pre-approved for the offer, with the remainder reviewed swiftly on application. It means our customers will have the fastest possible help at a time when they need it most. We’ve been delighted with the feedback so far to our swift action and support.”

Eligible customers can select a three-month payment holiday on all of their agreements via their secure JCB Finance Online account, which is available to all customers following a straightforward security enrolment process.

Payments are being re-scheduled to help boost cash flow, with clear visibility in advance of future payment schedules.

This offer supplements the two-month payment holiday feature which comes as standard as part of the JCB Finance HP Plus facility, a popular choice for JCB Finance customers who want the option of taking a break from payments at short notice without affecting their credit rating.

During the current crisis, JCB Finance’s experienced team is fully available by phone or email to help customers take up this initiative.

