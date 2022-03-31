Cranfield expert-led seminar sessions at IMHX 2022

World-renowned specialist postgraduate university, Cranfield, has been named as the Academic Partner of the International Materials Handling Exhibition 2022 (IMHX). As IMHX 2022’s Academic Partner, Cranfield University will play a role in this year’s speaker programme which will run alongside the three-day exhibition of materials handling and intralogistics solutions, this Autumn (September 6-8, 2022) at the NEC, Birmingham.

With two conferences at this year’s IMHX – The Logistics Conference 2022 and The Logistics Solutions Conference – sessions will be expert-led. They will feature a range of high profile speakers chosen for their ability to provide valuable insights into achieving optimal performance within warehouse, fulfilment and distribution centre environments as well as across the wider supply chain.

The Logistics Conference 2022 will take the theme ‘Sustainability – People, Innovation & Infrastructure and Technology’, while in The Logistics Solutions Conference many of the advances in technology and product design that are driving efficiency gains throughout the logistics sector will be up for discussion.

IMHX 2022, Group Director, Rob Fisher, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with such a respected organisation as Cranfield University.”

He continues: “The presentations will deliver fresh insights into the ways supply chain strategies are shifting to meet the myriad challenges presented by changing consumer buying patterns, environmental issues and the ongoing workforce crisis.”

“Along with Crown Lift Trucks and Intelligent Energy, Cranfield is also a sponsorship partner of the IMHX 2022 Sustainability Zone. This dynamic new feature will provide visitors to IMHX with insights into what is now a core competency for most businesses” he adds.

Cranfield’s Professor Michael Bourlakis, Director of Research for Cranfield School of Management and the Director of the Centre of Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, commented: “Logistics and supply chain operations have been hit by a series of major impacts over recent years. There is also a pressing need to ensure sustainability in every sense. These factors mean that it has never been more important to embrace strategic change and improvements across the industry.”

The UK’s premier logistics solutions and intralogistics technology event, IMHX showcases developments in technology and the latest storage and materials handling solutions from some of the world’s most innovative and influential manufacturers and suppliers.

IMHX 2022 is co-owned by Informa and the UK Materials Handling Association (formerly BITA – the British Industrial Truck Association) and the event enjoys cross-industry support from the UK’s leading logistics industry associations and trade bodies, including: Automated Material Handling Systems Association (AMHSA), the UK Materials Handling Association (UKMHA); and the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA).

For further details visit www.imhx.net