Crendon Timber invest in electric trucks from Briggs Equipment as part of sustainability drive

Crendon Timber, specialists in the design and manufacture of engineered timber products, have taken delivery of electric Combilift-CBE Multi Directional Forklifts from Briggs Equipment.

The new machines signal the start of a sustainability drive for Crendon to help meet their own sustainability targets and reduce environmental impact through investment in green technology and processes. These machines are already having a positive impact on-site and have fitted seamlessly into Crendon’s operations.

Ed Kirk, Crendon Timber’s Operations, Innovation and Sustainability Director, commented: “As two leading firms in their respective fields, Crendon Timber and Briggs have worked in partnership for several years, Briggs manage our fleet of sideloaders, multi-directional and forklift trucks.

“As part of our cleaner environment sustainability programme to reduce emissions and lower running costs, Crendon Timber are introducing electric trucks. We have already taken delivery of electric multi directional forklifts in East Harling and Glastonbury, whist we are trialling electric sideloaders and multidirectional trucks on two of our sites. There is an ongoing programme to replace our existing fleet of trucks over the next few years and make the switch to an all-electric fleet.”

Chris Tustain, Briggs Equipment’s Key Account Manager, commented: “We have established a fantastic partnership with Crendon Timber and we are delighted to support their move towards electric equipment. Given the diversity of our fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly product range, we have been able to propose a phased implementation programme that fits their budget and requirements.

“We look forward to continuing the roll-out of this new electric equipment and ensuring Crendon can continue to get the most out of their machines.”

www.briggsequipment.co.uk