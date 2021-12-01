Cromwell Polythene proud as Pembrokeshire County Council is crowned ‘Best Recycler’ in the country.

Cromwell Polythene takes pride in the accomplishments of its partners, so they were delighted to hear that Pembrokeshire County Council were announced as the ‘Best Recycler in Wales’ for the second year in a row.

Between April 2020 to March 2021 Pembrokeshire Council achieved a phenomenal recycling rate of 73.2%. Not only does this surpass the 64% national target, set by Welsh Government, it also represents a year-on-year improvement for the authority. This comes after Pembrokeshire Council’s decision back in 2019 to improve the recycling and waste collection services for its 64,000 households.

Residents, businesses, and fellow local authorities are all thrilled with ever-advancing recycling statistics. Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said he was extremely proud at Pembrokeshire topping the charts for the second year in a row.

The local councillor went on to state, “I want to say a huge thank you to you, the people of Pembrokeshire, for your efforts and taking so enthusiastically to the waste and recycling kerbside collections that enabled people to recycle a wider range of items from home than before.”

Working through various frameworks, the local authority has sourced bags and sacks from Cromwell for several years. Cromwell’s commercial director, Alex Lee, has worked with the authority for the past three years, stating “we are delighted to see Pembrokeshire achieve a recycling rate of over 73% this year. To have accomplished this amidst huge pressure from increased volumes of household waste and all the technical challenges presented by Covid-19 is nothing short of remarkable. Cromwell are proud to have supplied the woven PP recycling sacks which have played a small but important part in this phenomenal achievement.”

Alex continued, “It is a helpful and timely reminder that we, the residents of UK towns, villages, and cities, can make a significant positive impact on the destiny of the climate and our local environments by simply ensuring we consume responsibly, recycle more, and waste less. We see the provision of woven PP bags, polythene refuse and recycling sacks, litter bin liners and compostable food waste liners as fundamental to delivering ever higher recycling rates in the UK.”

