Cromwell secures and solidifies UK Manufacturing Future

Three years on from the addition of CPR Manufacturing to the Group’s UK manufacturing operations Cromwell has made strides to increase their capacity to recover, reprocess and manufacture LDPE (Low Density Polythene) film and bags, furthering the organisations ambitions to stimulate the domestic circular economy of resources.

CPR Manufacturing has complimented Cromwell Polythene’s operations tremendously. Commercial Director, Alex Lee said, “we’re excited to be manufacturing high quality recycled polythene products right here in the UK, which is supported by our purpose built 7,000 pallet space warehousing and distribution facility”. This effective combination is helping deliver quick, controlled, and strategic access to critical packaging film and sacks to Cromwell’s trading partners.

An increasing amount of recovered material is being recycled on-site, in line with the WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) guidelines, Cromwell’s industrial and packaging customers are also benefitting from the avoidance of the £200/tonne Plastics Packaging Tax – a tax that HMRC representatives have uniquely stated they would like to see diminishing returns on as everyone adopts ever higher recycled content in their plastic packaging.

The next logical step has been to acquire the freehold of the premises, ahead of the next phase of development and investment at the Derbyshire site. Alex elaborated that, “we plan to modernise the site, reconfiguring the spaces to maximise throughput efficiency and increase our output capacities. As a business which counts resourcefulness and sustainability amongst its core values, we can minimise our environmental impact – and that of our customers – by continuing to promote the re-shoring of UK manufacturing.

Alex commented, “The Governments responses to the Covid-19 pandemic around the globe has put significant strain all along on the global supply chain, putting any previous concerns people might have had over BREXIT well and truly in the shade by comparison. Having a UK based manufacturing facility to shorten lead times and quickly react to spikes in demand has proven an invaluable buffer to Cromwell and its customers, helping to achieve a more continuous service level.”

