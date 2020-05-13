Ctrl Hub is helping to manage safe site protocols through Coronavirus with free software

A North East-based software developer is offering an innovative new programme to businesses completely free.

Gateshead-based Ctrl Hub is urging organisations across the UK to get behind its new MACC-19 project to help manage Public Health England (PHE) and Construction Leadership Council (CLC) safe site protocols throughout the COVID-19 response.

MACC-19 – which is short for Management and Control of COVID-19 – will aid businesses with the reporting, tracking and management of potential Coronavirus-related risks on site, as well as minimise cross contamination through digitised paperwork, be alerted to COVID-19 contamination risks and deliver swift and corrective decontamination measures.

There will be no requirement for additional hardware or capital expenditure, with the software available on any web-enabled PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone (Android and iOS).

Pete Noble, Ctrl Hub’s Sales Director, explained: “We want the software to be easily accessible to any company that needs it, completely free of charge.

“There is no commercial opportunity in this for us, simply using our platform and skills to help British businesses, particularly those in the construction sector, stay safe. We’ll soon be rolling this out to our American clients and making it available in the wider US market too.”

Pete concluded: “We’re so grateful to all of the organisations and individuals that have supported the project so far, including UMi, Constructing Excellence (CENE), Layers Studio, Northumbrian Water Group, Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA), and the Association of Bricklaying Contractors (AoBC).

To register for the software, visit https://landing.macc19.com/MACC19/register.html

For more information on Ctrl Hub’s background and expertise, please visit: www.ctrl-hub.com