Dara O’Briain announced as LEEA Awards 2021 special guest

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is pleased to announce that the special guest at the LEEA Awards 2021 will be stand-up comedian and television presenter Dara O’Briain.

Best known in the UK for hosting Mock the Week, The Panel and The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, Dara continues to tour globally with his brilliantly funny gigs, leaving international audiences in stitches. He started his career in television as a children’s presenter on RTÉ, and performed his first stand-up tour in Ireland after studying at University College, Dublin, where he studied Mathematical Physics. He has maintained a stronghold over the comedy circuit ever since performing at the world famous Just for Laughs Festival Gala, The Royal Variety Performance, the Apollo and other leading comedy venues. Dara has developed an enormous reputation as an awards host at ceremonies and corporate events, and LEEA looks forward to a brilliant night of fun and celebration with the award-winning comedian this November.

The LEEA Awards 2021 will take place on the evening of 5 November 2021 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London. The event offers the perfect chance not only to celebrate the individual achievements of the winners but also to gather and reconnect with colleagues and customers. Dara will be joining LEEA CEO Ross Moloney, who will be conducting his usual brand of ceremonies on stage.

Taking the immensely popular annual event to a prestigious London venue raises the bar to give the industry a ‘blue riband’ event that truly reflects its standing. Being a Friday night gives those attending the chance to make a real weekend of it. This is going to be the best LEEA Awards yet and certainly the biggest party, so make sure you are there.

This year, a new Headline Sponsorship is available in addition to the Category Sponsorships. Becoming the Headline Sponsor will allow any member company to align their brand with celebrating and supporting successes in the lifting industry. This is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For further information on the LEEA Awards 2021 and sponsorship opportunities, contact Leah Phelps tel: +44 (0) 203 488 2865 or email: enquiries@L2Events.com.

www.leeaint.com @LEEA_INT