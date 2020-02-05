Dates and venue announced for Plantworx 2021

The Construction Equipment Association (CEA) has announced the venue and dates for the next Plantworx trade show. The 5th biennial construction machinery exhibition will be held on 15-17 June 2021, at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, Peterborough.

The CEA took the decision to host the Plantworx show, once again at the East of England venue, following positive feedback from exhibitors and visitors who attended the 2019 event, which was deemed a resounding success.

The permanent exhibition facilities offered by the East of England Arena provided the perfect platform for exhibitors to showcase their products, equipment and services – introducing the latest plant and technology to the UK construction industry.

Visitors also applauded the Plantworx show’s new home, praising the ‘all-weather’ venue as a ‘definite winner’, with its permanent walkways, good communication signals and wifi facilities – which allowed visitors to ‘do business – while doing business’!

The 2021 event is predicted to attract over 450 exhibitors from the world’s leading machine manufacturers, suppliers and service providers. Over the three-day event, visitors can expect to see the very latest in technological advancements and innovations which will impact on the future of construction.

The show, which will be the ‘largest working’ event in 2021, is planning a comprehensive demonstration programme where exhibitors can put their machines through their paces in ‘real-site’ conditions.

CEA, chief executive Rob Oliver said, “Plantworx 2021 promises to be the best yet. At an established exhibition venue, great support from our loyal exhibitors, and a targeted visitor programme, we are confident of delivering, once again, a memorable and valuable experience.”

Mr Oliver continued, “Plantworx isn’t about three-days in June next year. This year, the show is teaming up with the CEA for an awards evening on 11 th June and planning a technology conference and showcase event at the Manufacturing Technology Centre, Coventry in November. It’s all part of our commitment to providing a rolling programme for the audience of construction professionals to receive the information and inspiration to grow their business.”

Simon Frere-Cook Plantworx event director said, “Planning for Plantworx 2021 is now well underway as we build on the successes of 2019. With so much importance being attached to the working demonstrations we have undertaken an extensive survey of the grounds at the East of England Arena so that we can spread the demonstration plots and thus improve the footfall throughout the site. During the winter we have also been improving the website and streamlining our procedures so that all will be ready for when stand sales start after Easter.”

The 2021 site plan is being finalised following the results of the survey and stand sales begin following Easter on April 21st, 2020.

Plantworx Sales manager Angela Spink is anticipating a high demand for stands following the site plan release date! She said, “Confirmation that the show will return to the East of England Arena will be welcome news to previous exhibitors following the encouraging feedback from 2019. We are also very confident that new and old exhibitors will join us in 2021.”

Mrs Spink added, “The comprehensive digital site survey has been invaluable in identifying new site opportunities for demonstration plots and a new and interesting layout. I am very much looking forward to getting Plantworx 2021 underway.”

Plantworx 2021 will be exhibiting at the Executive Hire Show 2020 (5-6 February, Ricoh Arena Coventry) on stand number K12. Angela Spink will be on hand at the show to answer any questions you may have about the 2021 event.

For further information contact angela.spink@plantworx.co.uk