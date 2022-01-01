David Wells, Chief Executive of business group Logistics UK, awarded OBE

David Wells, Chief Executive of business group Logistics UK, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list, for services to transport and logistics.

Wells, 56, who has been in charge of the organisation for the past six years, has been recognised for his transformational work which has established the business group as one of the largest and most important in the UK, raising the voice and impact of the sector at a critical time to help make Brexit work and keeping Britain’s economy moving during the Brexit transition and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am truly honoured to receive this OBE after an unprecedented period of challenge and change for our sector,” he said. “I have always said that our industry shows resilience unlike any other, and that has been demonstrated time and again during my time as Chief Executive. I am indebted to all our amazing members and their staff, as well as the team at Logistics UK, for the support and commitment which they have shown to keep goods moving, despite the challenges posed by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, skills shortages and other unforeseen circumstances. This award is for them too.”

Mr Wells has successfully initiated and pursued a strategy to ensure that Logistics UK represents the entire logistics sector, collaborating, challenging and championing logistics with policy makers, and speaking to the media with one voice. Under his leadership, the organisation, which represents more than 19,000 members across the whole logistics sector, and moves the goods and services critical to everyone, has dramatically raised its profile and impact with decision makers and influencers in business, politics and the media. Driven by his leadership and influence with opinion formers, Logistics UK achieved unprecedented recognition for logistics employees as key workers at the start of the pandemic. Among a host of recent important policy wins for members, the business has successfully lobbied for higher funding for the new LGV apprenticeship standard, which will enable more people to enter the industry, as well as campaigning for the interests of the sector to be recognised in the UK/EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the backing of our members, I am so proud to see the recognition and influence which the logistics industry is now rightfully starting to achieve at all levels of government and in the media. This visibility will also be key to ensuring that our industry continues to attract the brightest and best talent in the years ahead.”

Married with two sons, Wells was recently appointed as Chair of the Trustees of a Suicide Prevention charity in his hometown of Eastbourne. Supported by local churches, the organisation offers counselling and support to those in crisis or considering suicide. “The past two years have been challenging financially for most charities; however, our support base has stepped up and our workers and volunteers are meeting the ever-increasing daily demand for our life-saving support.”

