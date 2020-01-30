Dawsongroup pledges support for Transaid’s life-saving work

Dawsongroup plc, a UK owned business specialising in the provision and funding of supply-chain assets across Europe, has selected international development organisation Transaid as one of its two lead partner charities.

Dawsongroup joins a growing base of 37 corporate members from across the transport and logistics industry, each committed to supporting Transaid’s primary goals of improving commercial driving standards and ensuring better access to healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa. This sees Dawsongroup supporting Transaid projects currently underway in 12 countries, including Madagascar, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Naming Transaid as a partner charity follows the launch by Dawsongroup of its Open Hands initiative – a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme which aims to support selected charitable organisations through a combination of employee gift matching, volunteering and donations.

Freya Dawson, Director of CSR at Dawsongroup, says: “Hearing about Transaid’s life-saving projects, and talking to a wide range of supporters at its showcase event last October, convinced us this was an organisation we wanted to be a part of – and becoming a corporate member was the natural next step.

“Transaid has achieved some amazing results over the years, and it’s going to be fantastic for our business, and our whole team, to be a part of this in the future.”

Caroline Barber, Chief Executive of Transaid, says: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Dawsongroup on board as a corporate member. To have been selected as one of their two main partner charities is a wonderful way to kick-off the new decade! Dawsongroup has significant influence in the transport and logistics sector and we are all really excited for what we can achieve together.”

Dawsongroup’s Open Hands panel selected Breast Cancer Now as its other lead partner charity. Through its fundraising initiatives the company will also support charities including Jamie’s Farm, Ben, Street League and Worktree.

For more information and to find out how you can support the organisation visit www.transaid.org.