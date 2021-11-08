DB Cargo unveils locomotive in CILT’s Honour at COP26

DB Cargo and The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK are delighted to announce that an electric locomotive is set to be named after the leading logistics and transport professional membership association.

Launching at COP26 in Glasgow on Tuesday 9 November as part of Low Carbon Logistics event at Mossend International Railfreight Park, the DB Cargo-owned Class 90 Electric Locomotive will be named ‘ The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport’ and will carry unique livery to depict how important modern rail freight is to the UK economy.

The locomotive naming ceremony will take place at 12.15pm on Tuesday 9 November with Leon Daniels, Vice President, CILT(UK) and Bill Reeve, Director of Rail for Transport Scotland set to unveil the new train.

Commenting on the event, Kevin Richardson Chief Executive at CILT says, “The Route to Net zero emissions is a key area of focus for CILT across all sectors within the profession and rail freight is one viable option to deliver this. Moving freight transport from road to rail using electric locomotives delivers significant benefits in terms of cost, congestion, efficiency and reduced emissions. We are delighted that DB Cargo have offered the Institute the opportunity to have its own electric locomotive named ‘The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport’ and it is significant that this the unveiling takes place during COP26.”

Andrea Rossi, DB Cargo UK CEO says, “We are one of the UK’s leading rail logistics providers so it makes complete sense for us to work collaboratively with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport. This partnership underpins our commitment to delivering sustainable, safe and reliable rail logistics solutions. We all need to work together to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable using the resources we have today to deliver for our customers and consumers tomorrow. Modal shift must be a priority for the UK Government. Freight belongs on rail.”

At the event, CILT will also be unveiling seven new policy papers developed ahead of COP26 to cover the challenge of decarbonisation across current and future transport operations and practice.

Produced by senior industry experts and representatives from the Institute’s Public Policy community and as part of CILT(UK’s) larger policy campaign, Routes to Net-Zero 2050 , the papers set out to inform and guide the industry through the challenge of reducing emissions and single out 18 actions and measures that need to be delivered in the route to net-zero.

To find out more, visit: https://ciltuk.org.uk/routetozero .