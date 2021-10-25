DELLNER BUBENZER acquires the business of Hydratech Industries

DELLNER BUBENZER Group is delighted to announce the acquisition of the business of Hydratech Industries, the Danish global supplier of high-end hydraulic systems, cylinders and accumulators for wind, offshore-, marine- and industry applications. With manufacturing facilities located in Denmark, Czech Republic, India, USA and China and Service & Repair divisions the DELLNER BUBENZER Group welcomes 300 new employees in his team and strengthens its local presence worldwide. This is a next step for the Swedish company, which is well on its way to realizing its ambition of becoming the world’s leading supplier of brakes and related power transmission products.

“Hydratech is a great addition to our group, complementing our ground braking invention of electrohydraulic BUEL® thruster system. This expands our offering to our customers and strengthens our hydraulics expertise” says Marcus Åberg, CEO of DELLNER BUBENZER.The company will operate under the name DELLNER HYDRATECH Group AS in the future and a lot of activities are now process.

Marcus Åberg adds: “Right now it is business as usual. We will continue to support customers and are looking forward to our new colleagues. Together we will continue to develop our companies to the benefit of our customers, our suppliers and our employees and create synergies when we incorporate Hydratech within the DELLNER BUBENZER Group”.

DELLNER BUBENZER is an industry-diverse global leader in the design and manufacture of braking systems for the material handling, crane & hoist, container handling, mining, marine, industrial, offshore, oil & gas, and wind energy sectors. The company is privately owned and part of Sweden´s DELLNER Group with a history of manufacturing brakes since 1936.

