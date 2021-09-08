Dematic announces new leadership In UK and Ireland market

Dematic has announced the appointment of Steffen Thierfelder as the Market Leader of Dematic UK and Ireland. In this role, Theirfelder will be responsible for sales growth and supporting overall business development to further strengthen Dematic’s position as a global provider of intelligent automation solutions.

Thierfelder, previously Dematic’s Senior Director of Business Solutions for Northern Europe, will report into the EMEA executive team and be responsible for driving Order Intake, Sales and developing the team across the UK and Ireland.

The move comes at a time when European retail is undergoing a significant transition, mainly driven by the growth of eCommerce. As a result, there has been a substantial increase in demand for logistical fulfilment centres with small order pick and pack capabilities.

Theirfelder said: “The demand for scalable automated solutions, not only in the grocery sector but also in e-commerce, apparel, food & beverage and manufacturing is growing at a rapid rate. In this role, my focus will be on helping the sales team to provide the right systems, software and support to our UK and Irish customers during this exciting, and sometimes challenging, period of change.”

Bernard Biolchini (CEO EMEA) added: “We are delighted to announce Steffen’s new role within Dematic. His experience, skills and drive for success will further deliver on our commitment in helping customers realise their long-term development goals. His key differentiator is his ability to develop highly motivated teams while actively managing their succession and retention to drive growth.”

Before joining Dematic, Theirfelder was the Divisional Managing Director at Prettl Pro where he contributed to the significant business growth in the Capital Goods industry. He has also held senior sales leadership positions across Europe and the Middle East.

Theirfelder’s appointment further strengthens Dematic’s commitment to delivering solutions and products covering all material handling requirements, alongside its sister companies Linde MH and Still, to meet the needs of its customers across multiple sectors.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com