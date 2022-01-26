DCE’s double delight with Hiab

Demolition Contracting & Environmental Services (DCE) Ltd. have invested in two, brand-new pieces of kit from world leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, Hiab, which has enabled the company to bring its entire offering in-house.

The Sheffield-based demolition and environmental specialists, purchased the Hiab MULTILIFT Ultima 21s hooklift, complete with the new MULTILIFT sheeter, fitted to a 6×4 DAF truck, to join its strong fleet of vehicles.

The new equipment will be used by DCE, which was established in 2012, to facilitate all aspects of waste disposal, including asbestos removal, as well as the movement of small plant equipment and machinery, to make the company entirely self-sufficient.

Wayne Wilson, Director at DCE, commented: “We’ve had the equipment just six short weeks and are already feeling the benefits right across the business. The MULTILIFT Ultima 21S is second to none in terms of technology and features, while the enables us to cover any load at the touch of a button, saving valuable time and equally importantly, increasing safety.

“We are also seeing immediate financial savings, where our workforce previously spent time waiting for external haulage businesses – our only wish is that we’d made the transition to Hiab sooner!”

Dek Butler, MULTILIFT specialist for Hiab UK, added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Wayne and the DCE team to find the perfect Hiab products to suit their requirements.

“The MULTILIFT range really is next generation in regards to its technology. As with all our products, meticulous detail is paid at every stage of development, with features such as the Ultima’s Sequence Performance™ technology, ensuring ease, accuracy and efficiency on every job.

“We’re delighted to hear DCE are already seeing the impact in such a short space of time and are confident the benefits of our range will be felt by the team there long into the future.”

Hiab’s Sequence Performance™ technology enables automatic sequence control via a single lever movement for loading, unloading and tipping.

The MULTILIFT Ultima hooklift and sheeter form part of Hiab’s wider MULTILIFT range which features a range of pioneering load handling solutions.

