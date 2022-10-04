Deposco expands into Europe with Omnichannel Fulfilment Supply Chain Solutions

Global expansion brings market-leading efficiencies to quickly scale multi-channel ecommerce and Direct-to-Consumer operations

Deposco, a provider of unified commerce solutions, has announced it is launching in Europe to quickly scale omni-channel ecommerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) supply chain operations for fast-growing companies. Building on the momentum of its rapidly expanding North American presence, Deposco brings innovative Distributed Order Management (DOM) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) solutions on one platform that runs in real time and can be implemented in as little as 90 days.

Deposco’s unified commerce suite powers some of the most exciting and fast-growing ecommerce retailers, as well as top-tier consumer goods businesses, operating successful DTC channels.

More than 3,000 of the world’s fastest-growing ecommerce and DTC businesses rely on Deposco, supporting over $10 billion in sales and over 51 million consumer orders annually. Last year, the Deposco omni-channel platform saw total shipment growth increase by 78%.

“Dermalogica went live on the Deposco platform in just 90 days,” said Jason Brown, Director of Logistics, Unilever, Dermalogica. “The ability to get innovation in place quickly to meet the evolving needs of our customers has allowed us to reduce risk, lean into growth, and see value faster—at a time when costs and disruptions are coming so fast, we are delighted to see Deposco’s scalable focus extend to the global marketplace.”

To support Unilever and a rapidly expanding portfolio of other businesses that are attacking globally disruptive market challenges with Order Management and Warehouse Management solutions in Europe, Deposco has accelerated product development and global expansion with the appointment of seasoned supply chain executive, Will Lovatt, as Vice President and General Manager, Europe.

“We are delighted to welcome Will to our leadership team,” said Bill Gibson, CEO of Deposco. “Our continued investment in the global market not only expands our footprint and market share in these regions, but also provides a springboard to growth opportunities across the globe for our existing customers.”

“We are excited to see the team continue the path toward global availability of our expanding range of omni-channel applications,” Bill remarked. “These solutions enable companies to rapidly grow their essential ecommerce channels, in a market segment which has accelerated dramatically under COVID and continues to grow at breakneck pace.”

”It’s an exciting time to join a growing company like Deposco and help drive the expansion into Europe,” added Will, “The vibrant market opportunities that European ecommerce and DTC companies are seeing require cloud-native warehouse and order management solutions that provide rapid time to value, integrate seamlessly with ERP and shipping systems, and are designed to scale with the business.”

More about Deposco

Deposco’s Bright Suite of omnichannel fulfilment supply chain applications is how fast-growing companies rapidly scale their warehouse management and order management operations, so they can see what inventory they’ve got, where it is, and where to position it to fulfil demand when It’s Grow Time™. It’s the only solution that provides this much actionable insight into both your supply chain and the broader marketplace. Streamlined into One Solution, One Focus, One Team.

For more information, visit www.deposco.com