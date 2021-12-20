Despatch Cloud witness massive volume increases from its customers

View from the outside-in, Matthew Dunne comments on unprecedented year of industry growth, and unexpected supply chain impact

With e-commerce taking off (particularly in the wake of the pandemic), the warehousing industry has seen an unprecedented year of growth.

The cloud-based warehousing and delivery management for ecommerce specialist, Despatch Cloud, has seen its clients handle record volumes of parcels in Q4, 2021.

The company claims that like-for-like volume of deliveries across its customer base increased by 17 percent in November 2021, compared to the same period for the year before.

Matthew Dunne, founder and CTO, said: “With the news focused on Omicron and the inevitable online Christmas, it will be very interesting to see the overall December increase.

“Of the millions of items that we see being despatched each year, our month-on-month figures provide us with insight that supply issues are impacting a minority of product lines, with the majority of lines remaining available.”

Despatch Cloud client Dee Kaur from Heathrow-based fulfilment company, Flostream, commented: “2021 has seen continued growth in ecommerce and subsequent pressure on the supply chain to support this growth. However, reports from our clients indicate that shortages seem to be isolated incidents, rather than an ongoing trend, which is good news.

“Warehouse space is struggling to keep up with demand and has led us to respond to opening a second warehouse in Gloucestershire.”

Matthew Dunne adds: “We have been tracking Q4 metrics carefully, with particular focus on the impact on global supply chain issues. Early indications demonstrate they are having less of an impact than initially feared. Demand for the ecommerce shops we support has been buoyant with all but three of our clients showing increased sales this year to November, an indication of how much ecommerce has grown in the last two years.”

More about Despatch Cloud

Despatch Cloud is a cloud-based warehousing and delivery management specialist – with plans to become the leading innovator in warehousing technology.

A Software as a Service provider, Despatch Cloud helps e-commerce firms simplify their order flow. The company is removing barriers to business growth, making enterprise automation available to businesses of all sizes – across myriad sectors.

Despatch Cloud was awarded winner in the best order and stock management software solutions provider category of the Northern Enterprise awards – 2021.