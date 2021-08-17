Dialight launch ProSite LED floodlight range

Dialight Group, the leader in industrial LED lighting innovation, has launched its new ProSite LED floodlight range for the EMEA and APAC markets.

Launched at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, the floodlights are designed for industrial applications providing superior visibility to external worksites with crisp, near daylight illumination to ensure the safety and security of a diverse range of facilities including Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Transport and other external storage areas.

The new ProSite series is currently available in 12,000 – 65,000 lumen models, reaching up to 165 Lumens Per Watt (LPW), for mounting heights of up to 30metres. The floodlights integrate highly efficient precision optics, offering a wide range of beam patterns from narrow-spot to very wide, symmetric or asymmetric, and are capable of withstanding harsh environments. The in-house designed optical surfaces precisely distribute the light over the target area with minimum light spill for optimal illumination without wasted light or unnecessary light pollution.

Offering maximum protection against water, dust, debris, vibration and impact with IP66/67, and IK10 (integrated polycarbonate optic/lens or lens cover) or IK08 (glass lens cover) ratings, the floodlights come with corrosion-resistant 316 stainless steel mounting hardware as standard. The ProSite can withstand a variety of environmental conditions and has a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +65°C.

With just four screws to access wiring, installation is quick and easy. Several mounting options are available as well as a variety of accessories including wire guards, visors and bird spikes. The ProSite series comes with Dialight’s industry-leading 10 year warranty.

Launching the ProSite range, Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive, commented, “The ProSite series features Dialight’s hallmark dependability and efficiency in an innovative, compact new design that provides a brighter, safer and more secure work environment. As a company, it is our priority to provide industry with products that perform to the highest standards, while also being cost-effective, easy to install and virtually maintenance free over their 10 year lifespan so that nothing is wasted – whether that be money, time, or unnecessary environmental impact.”

The new ProSite floodlights are now available. To learn more about them and Dialight’s other market-leading industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.Dialight.com

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight’s class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company’s operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA.