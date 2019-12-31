Dimerco and Elanders enter joint venture for air and sea freight forwarding business

Effective January 1st 2020, Dimerco Express Group will announce a joint venture with 25% investment in the newly founded German subsidiary of Swedish public company Elanders Group, ITG Air & Sea GmbH.

ITG Air & Sea GmbH is a spin- off of ITG GmbH Internationale Spedition + Logistik (ITG), which was launched November 1st 2019, enabling ITG and its parent company Logistics Group International (LGI) to concentrate on its core competencies, offering a further enhanced integrated logistics service. Both ITG and LGI are part of the Elanders Group.

Dimerco has enjoyed a successful business partnership with ITG for over 25 years. This latest strategic investment will strengthen mutual cooperation and will increase Dimerco’s ability to serve customers better, as well as expanding business by leveraging German based LGI and ITG, and Swedish based Elanders’s logistics capabilities to advance its global presence. Moreover, Elanders Group will be able to improve service capability across Dimerco’s network in Great China, Asia Pacific, India and North America, spanning over 160 locations. In addition, Dimerco Value Plus System® will enhance its service capability to grow the business further for a win-win effect.

Dimerco’s newly restructured Business Intelligence Technology (BIT) Division, focusing on the development and application of its own Dimerco Value Plus System® which operates on web.3.0 cloud network and offers the mobility to operate and service customers in any location and at any time, when there is internet connection. This rapid and comprehensive improvement of AI technology, application of Big Data and Semi-Automation technology in the Internet+ environment underpins Dimerco’s re-positioning of the company as a “Mobile Intelligence Logistics Service Provider”.

Headquartered at Schwaig near Munich Airport, ITG is an entrepreneurial logistics service provider with 12 branches and 7 logistics centers in Germany, the Netherlands, USA and Russia, it provides a customized service to clients across the fashion, textiles, cosmetics, lifestyle & luxury brands sectors, also specializing in promotions and merchandising sectors.

Elanders is a Swedish public company and with its subsidiary LGI, offers integrated and customized solutions for handling all or part of the customer’s supply chain. Elanders can also take complete responsibility for complex and global deliveries that include purchasing, storage, configuration, production and distribution. The company has close to 7,000 employees in 20 countries on four continents and annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. Significant markets are China, Germany, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the USA.

