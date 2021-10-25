Discover Logistics Careers – A National Weekend to deliver new career opportunities for all

Have you ever stopped to wonder how goods make it to the shops, or how factories, schools or hospitals (among others) are restocked with whatever they need, whenever they need it? The answer is the logistics sector – one of the UK’s biggest and most complex industries, which is at the heart of every part of the economy.

To shine a light on the industry and reveal the wide range of job vacancies which exist in a sector that directly impacts more than seven million people employed in making, selling and moving the goods that affect everyone, everywhere, members of business group Logistics UK are opening their doors to the public next weekend. The “Discover Logistics Careers” weekend, taking place from 29 October to 1 November, in partnership with the Sun on Sunday and supported by the Department for Work and Pensions, will feature Open Days at businesses throughout the UK to encourage people to consider working in this key sector.

At the events, visitors will be able to find out more about logistics and the careers it offers, tour facilities, quiz current employees about their roles and apply for work experience, apprenticeships, training schemes and live job vacancies. Some venues will also offer the chance to have a go at tasks involved in the jobs themselves. Businesses taking part and opening their doors to job seekers include John Lewis Partnership, Yusen Logistics, Wincanton and Aldi.

General Manager of Public Policy at Logistics UK, Alex Veitch, is excited about the opportunities which member businesses have on offer during the weekend:

“Logistics is a fast-moving, modern industry offering a wealth of roles, from driving and warehouse co-ordination to office-based management roles and new business development. However, many people do not consider it as a career, perhaps because they do not realise the opportunities it presents or do not appreciate that there are logistics businesses looking for staff right on their doorsteps. We are excited to welcome people into our members’ premises next weekend to showcase the breadth of roles available within the sector and demonstrate exactly why logistics, such a vibrant industry, is at the heart of the future success of our economy.”

Speaking about Logistics UK’s Discover Logistics Careers weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP commented:

“There has never been a better time to consider a rewarding career in logistics – salaries are on the rise and the Government has brought in a range of measures to streamline HGV driving tests and set up thousands of bootcamps to train hauliers.

“We welcome this fantastic initiative, which not only showcases an incredibly important sector, but also underlines the huge range of opportunities it has to offer, and we’ll continue working with industry to encourage more people to kickstart their career in logistics.”

More than 20 logistics sites nationwide are taking part in the Discover Logistics Careers open weekend. To find out what is available in your area, and book your visit, please visit: www.logistics.org.uk/discover-logistics-careers.