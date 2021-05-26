Discover the latest cold chain solutions at TCS&D 2021 to invest with confidence

Companies wanting to take advantage of new capital allowances should visit the Temperature Controlled Storage & Distribution Exhibition to see the latest technologies for the cold chain sector.

Invest now to benefit from super-deduction

New capital allowances introduced in the recent budget are designed to encourage investment and boost recovery from the pandemic. Under the super-deduction scheme, companies can claim 130% capital allowances on investments in qualifying plant and machinery – including lorries, vans, refrigeration units, electric vehicle charge points and much more – from 1 April 2021 until the end of March 2023. This means that there is no better time for operators in the temperature-controlled storage and distribution sector to invest in the latest technology – and there’s no better place to discover leading-edge solutions than the TCS&D 2021 Exhibition. Taking place alongside the TCS&D Conference and TCS&D Awards, the show returns to the East of England Arena in Peterborough on the 7th & 8th September 2021.

New products on display

A wide range of products and services will be exhibited at TCS&D 2021, including a number of solutions on show for the first time. Cold chain electric vehicle supplier NRG Fleet Services will be exclusively showcasing the Electra e-Cargo SEIV 19t refrigerated electric vehicle at TCS&D 2021. This innovative vehicle is the UK’s first fully electric temperature-controlled truck, enabling cold chain operators to keep goods cold or frozen while protecting the environment. The technology provides continuous power to the on-board refrigeration system, allowing zero-emission operation even when the vehicle is stationary. In addition to its lower carbon footprint, the technology reduces noise levels during loading and unloading.

Transport refrigeration manufacturer Hubbard Products will be introducing its new Uno series of energy-efficient direct-drive diesel refrigeration units at TCS&D 2021. Designed to transport cargo in fresh to deep-frozen temperatures, the units are suitable for medium or large box body vehicles and are available in three capacities: Uno 600, Uno 800 and Uno 1000. On the Hubbard Products stand (D50) will be a monoblock example, along with a brand-new, powerful and precise in-cab controller and microprocessor. The new Uno series brings more flexibility at lower operating speeds, while optimizing both performance and fuel consumption. The new range complies with the most stringent emission, material waste and noise pollution regulations. Also on display will be the popular Hubbard Zer0° Electric range for electric vehicles and standard fossil fuel vehicles, as well as the Hubbard SFZ range of invisible refrigeration units.

Cold store and freezer PPE manufacturer Goldfreeze will showcase the latest upgrades to its best-selling Hi-Glo® Cold Store & Freezer clothing ranges. “These garments now feature sustainable Dupont™ Sorona® insulation,” explained Tarek Hayat, Managing Director of Goldfreeze, “which delivers unbelievable warmth, maximum comfort and incredible breathability. This is just one element of our commitment to transition to sustainable products and business processes by 2030.” Goldfreeze will also be exhibiting its new and sustainable Coffee Carbon base-layer, made from yarn derived from recycled coffee waste. “Sustainability is at the centre of our thinking,” continued Tarek Hayat, “something we are highlighting with the launch of our Sustainability Mark at TCS&D.” Visitors to the Goldfreeze stand will also be able to have a sneak peek at the company’s new price- and performance-leading cold store footwear, which it is due to launch later this year.

New solutions being showcased by cold store construction specialist ISD Solutions will include products from the Dutch high-performance door manufacturer, Salco BV, with which ISD recently signed a distribution agreement. ISD Solutions has experienced significant growth in recent months due to increased demand for automated high-bay freezer warehouses, driven by Brexit and the growth in online food retail resulting from the pandemic. The Gloucester-based company has also delivered almost 5,000m2 of certified fireproof separation walls for the new UK Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) at Harwell in Oxfordshire, which is due to open this summer.

Visitors to the Star Refrigeration stand will be able to experience the company’s new, free app – the Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) tool – that enables owners and operators in the cold storage sector to benchmark their energy consumption against industry standards and UK best practice. The company will be promoting its latest Azanechiller 2.0 and Azanefreezer 2.0 air-cooled, low-charge ammonia solutions that are designed to reduce energy costs, avoid the uncertainty of synthetic F-Gas refrigerants and provide a future-proof solution for reliable cooling. The Star Refrigeration team will also showcase the Envi range of CO2 refrigeration chillers and freezers, suitable for smaller applications, and visitors can find out about Ethos – the company’s bespoke, data-driven analysis service – which can help in the transition towards a net zero cold chain sector.

Get behind the wheel

Visitors to the TCS&D Show will have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a selected range of vehicles – including electric ones – to experience handling and performance, as the show’s Ride & Drive Experience track makes a welcome return.

Covid-secure measures

The show’s organisers will be complying fully with government guidelines to make TCS&D 2021 a Covid-secure event. Despite the end of restricted attendance figures for indoor events being scheduled for late June, TCS&D will still cap the number of visitors to the show in September at 1,000 per day. “In addition, there will be thermal camera checks on arrival, numerous sanitiser stations and wider aisles,” said Martyn Cogan, Exhibition Director, “and we’ll also be locating more exhibits than ever in the TCS&D Outdoor Marketplace.”

Exhibitor success

Many exhibitors return to TCS&D due to the show’s ability to deliver high-quality sales leads. For example, commercial paint-spraying specialist, JustSpray, will be exhibiting for the second time at this year’s event. Explained Lee Hodgkins, Managing Director, “2019 was our first TCS&D Exhibition and it was a great success for JustSpray. We met some great companies and gained new contacts, so I’m delighted to say that we have just renewed our stand and we look forward to attending the 2021 event in September.” Companies interested in exhibiting their solutions to a targeted audience of cold chain buyers should contact Martyn Cogan on 07545 378793.

For more details on the #TCSD21 Exhibition & Conference, visit www.tcsdshow.com.