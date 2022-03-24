Discover the winning formula for eCommerce success at IRX & eDX 2022

IRX & eDX takes place 11 & 12 May, NEC, Birmingham

Following the recent seismic shift in shopper behaviour, the retail sector has responded accordingly, leading the way with innovative solution and products. Retail professionals can plug into the latest developments, discover new vendors and plan for future business success with a visit to IRX & eDX this May.

Registration is now open for IRX (InternetRetailing Expo) & eDX (eDelivery Expo) taking place on 11 & 12 May 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Retailers, brands, industry experts and retail vendors are invited to gather at the UK’s number one digital retail event to hear from thought-leaders, discover innovative technology and learn how to future-proof their business. The response from the industry has been enthusiastic with a record number of registrations received in the first week.

The two-day event covers the latest trends accelerating the future of the eCommerce sector as Rob Mobberley, Marketing Manager at The Sports HQ, who visited the show last year, explains: “I came to keep up with what’s going on in the market now and likely to develop next year. There is good range of exhibitors, some interesting new ones as well as ones I already know. It’s a good opportunity to catch-up with them. It’s been a day well spent and being back to in-person events is so much better than Zoom meetings – important topics crop up in chats that just don’t happen online.”

As well as benefiting from face to face business meetings and serendipitous exchanges across the show floor, retail professionals can also take their skillset to the next level. There are free professional development opportunities with an insightful conference and practical hands-on training covering all aspects of online retailing – from headless commerce, mobile and payments to fulfilment, cross-border growth, B2B plus the latest in AR, VR and other disruptive technologies.

Retail professionals can meet with the full A to Z (well, A to W!) of leading suppliers – from Adobe, Amazon, Huboo, Mastercard, Salesfire and Worldline – all with cutting-edge technology and innovative services to enhance customer experiences, increase sales and deliver efficiencies across online and in-store operations.

IRX & eDX 2022 takes place on 11 & 12 May at the NEC, Birmingham.

here.

www.internetretailingexpo.com