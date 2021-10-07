Discuss ‘Green’ Hyster forklifts at 2021 Greenport Congress 

At the Greenport Congress from 20 – 22 October 2021 in Piraeus, Greece, visitors will have the opportunity to speak to experts from Hyster Europe about zero-emissions forklifts in ports and terminals.

In the exhibition, Hyster Europe will be sharing details of its latest zero-emission lift trucks, powered by clean lithium-ion batteries and which are well suited to heavy-duty handling applications in ports. Hyster® J10-18XD electric lift trucks can lift up to 18-tonnes, and provide full power and acceleration, comparable to a diesel forklift. Matched with the right application and operating intensity, the Hyster® J10-18XD lift trucks may help ports to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership.

The newest Hyster lithium-ion truck series offers the convenience of opportunity charging to meet the needs of multi-shift operations and requires just 11 minutes of charge for up to one hour of work. The lift trucks also feature an intelligent design to prevent overheating, uniquely combining liquid cooled motors and inverters with 350 Volt lithium-ion batteries.

“There is growing interest from ports looking to electrify operations and ‘go green’. Lift trucks are such a vital part of port handling applications, making this a great place for many to begin the transition to clean power,” says Laurens van der Rijt, Application Project Engineer, for Hyster Europe. “Alongside this, Hyster continues to develop unique zero-emissions container handling equipment that harnesses lithium-ion power and fuel cell technology.”

Attend the exhibition to speak to Laurens van der Rijt about your specific port application’s requirements for lithium-ion forklifts.

Register to attend at https://www.greenport.com/congress .

For more information on the Hyster J10-18XD series, visit www.hyster.com .