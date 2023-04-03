Discussing military lifting tactics with LEEA

Join the conversation between Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) members and military representatives in an upcoming webinar on Wednesday 26th April, 10.00 – 11.00 am BST, via Zoom.

This one-hour, free to attend webinar will be geared towards end users in the Military sector and will feature guest industry speakers delving into sector-specific safety issues and best practice surrounding lifting.

Attendees of this webinar will gain an understanding of how ex-military personnel with transferable skills can provide an important additional resource to our industry. They will also learn how organisations such as RAJA REME and The White Ensign Association provide support and advise on resettlement and employment opportunities.

Speakers featured in the webinar include: WO1 (ASM) Tom Basford, IEng MIET CMgr MCMI GCGI – RAJA REME; Adam Marchant-Wincott, Director Employment & Finance at The White Ensign Association; and Dave Thomson, Training Manager at LEEA.

To join the webinar, register here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IpRAQm2eQseQmslFSgyf7w

Established across the world as the leading trade association for all those involved in the lifting industry, LEEA’s mission is to educate, influence and enable so that best practice is everyday action. This webinar is the next in a series of discussions LEEA is having with end users in all sectors where lifting is involved with the aim of achieving the Association’s vision of lifting and height safety industries which have eliminated accidents, injuries and fatalities.

