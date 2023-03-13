Doosan Bobcat Announces Global Brand Strategy: Forklifts & Portable Power Transition to Bobcat Brand

– Rebranded Products to be shown at CONEXPO and ProMat fairs –

Doosan Bobcat, a company within Doosan Group and a leading global compact equipment manufacturer, has announced its global branding strategy to create business and growth opportunities for the Doosan Bobcat product portfolio.

Doosan Portable Power (DPP), an industry-leading global manufacturer of air compressors, mobile generators and light towers; and Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV), a supplier of quality material handling equipment, including forklifts, will rebrand their product offerings under the Bobcat brand.

“Bobcat is an iconic brand that changed the world with the invention of the compact equipment industry, and we are excited to unleash the brand in bold, new ways,” said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO & Vice Chairman. “Doosan Portable Power and Doosan Industrial Vehicle have long legacies of developing high-quality products. Bringing these strong Doosan brands into the Bobcat portfolio allows us to further expand these business lines, while also growing our overall Doosan Bobcat business and providing even more solutions to help our customers accomplish more.”

The rebranding of the portable power and industrial vehicle equipment lines — two key business areas for Bobcat — looks to further strengthen overall brand equity, market recognition and consumer recall of all product offerings. The transition will create a cohesive customer experience and grow the organization’s footprint, thus making the brand accessible to more customers and in more places.

Bobcat has broadened its product portfolio significantly within the past five years, launching more machines during this period than previously in its entire history. The brand has successfully expanded its offerings with new technologies and innovations and expanded product lines, such as grounds maintenance equipment, which includes compact tractors, small articulated loaders, mowers and turf equipment.

“The Bobcat brand empowers ambitious and passionate groundbreakers to accomplish more. Across the globe, big challenges get smaller because of our equipment; from breaking down walls to building up communities, we’re proud to provide people with what they need to be successful in their endeavours,” said Laura Ness Owens, Doosan Bobcat Vice President of Global Brand. “By expanding the Bobcat brand to the portable power and industrial vehicle industries, Bobcat can help even more customers, in more ways than ever.”

With this refreshed identity, the DPP and DIV product lines will, respectively, undergo design and aesthetic changes in alignment with current Bobcat branding.

The rebranded products will be displayed at key global trade shows in March and April 2023:

• DPP will display a portion of its product line-up rebranded in Bobcat trade livery at CONEXPO 2023 in Las Vegas, 14-18 March.

• DIV will showcase rebranded Bobcat forklifts as part of the in-booth display at ProMat 2023 in Chicago, 20-23 March, as well as at LogiMAT in Germany, 25-27 April.

Bobcat-branded material handling equipment and portable power products are expected to be available through Doosan Bobcat’s extensive, global dealer network at a later date. Bobcat and these rebranded product lines will proudly remain part of the broader Doosan Group portfolio.

More about Bobcat

Since 1958, Bobcat has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, compact tractors, mowers, attachments, parts and services and other equipment. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat.

More about Doosan Bobcat

Doosan Bobcat is a company within the Doosan Group. Doosan Group is a top-tier global enterprise proudly serving customers and communities for more than a century. Doosan Bobcat is based in Seoul, South Korea. Committed to empowering people to accomplish more, Doosan Bobcat is dedicated to building stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

For more information about Bobcat and its products, visit www.bobcat.com.