Doosan launch NXS enhanced value range of diesel forklifts

Doosan, the leading manufacturer of robust high performance forklift trucks, has launched the NXS Series – an enhanced value range of four-wheel diesel powered counterbalanced forklift trucks – hitting a value sweet-spot between the high-spec D25S-9, for heavy duty applications, and the economy D25NXP series for occasional users.

Fully compliant with Euro Stage V, the NXS Series is powered by Doosan’s highly fuel-efficient G2 engine – as used on the premium D25S-9 models – and is available across a range of capacities from 2.0 to 3.5 ton. Doosan’s powerful G2 diesel engine provides high torque at low RPM, which combined with a lowered centre of gravity and a rigid transaxle facilitates smooth, safe operation on gradients of up to 25% – making the NXS Series perfectly suited to a wide variety of industrial applications.

These versatile diesel-powered trucks offer an unbeatable combination of outstanding fuel efficiency, performance, driver comfort and durability.

Powerful performance

An important cost-saving standard feature of the new range is the multi torque function, allowing the operator to select the performance most suited to the task. ECO mode minimises fuel consumption, cutting down on unnecessary acceleration; High mode increases power output to match the demands of heavy-duty work; and Standard mode maintains output at levels suited to everyday tasks.

Aiding productivity, the gear-pump and mast regulator valve on the NXS are optimised to enhance lifting/lowering operations, which together with the highly responsive acceleration and top travel speed of the NXS Series, boosts work-cycle efficiency.

The steering angle on the NXS has been extended which increases the turning radius, making the vehicle highly manoeuvrable in confined spaces.

Safety designed in

The sleek looks of the new NXS Series are combined with sound ergonomics – taking safety, driver comfort, ease of maintenance and productivity fully into account.

The cab is designed for operator comfort with low noise at 77dBA, a fully adjustable suspension seat as standard, and excellent all-round visibility for safer manoeuvring with greater awareness. Clever arrangement of hydraulic hoses and chains provide clear visibility through the wide-view mast and other features include, a compact steering wheel with an adjustable steering column and a 5” (optional 7”) full colour LCD display, which clearly presents operating and maintenance information, even outdoors.

Ease of access for the operator has been advanced by removing the tilt cylinder from the floor plate and repositioning the accelerator and brake pedals to offer better clearance. More legroom has been created too, providing greater comfort for the driver, and the pedals have been adjusted to minimise ankle fatigue.

Further safety features included with the NXS Series include: large entry grip bar and wide anti-slip plate for easy and safe mounting and demounting, a sizeable panoramic mirror, LED lights, an ISO 3691 hydraulic locking valve – preventing unintentional lowering and tilting of the mast – and an operator sensing system that only allows the truck to operate when the driver is seated. Further to this, an electric parking brake and an adjustable speed limiter is fitted as standard.

Oil-cooled disc brakes

Also included as standard is Doosan’s industry leading sealed, oil-cooled disc brake system, which is virtually maintenance free and lasts up to five times longer when compared to conventional shoe brakes. The sealed units protect against outside elements such as dirt, water and grit, ensuring top-rate braking performance for enhanced safety and increased productivity.

Serviceability

The NXS Series has been designed with ease of maintenance in mind. The wide-open hood angle makes the engine easily accessible and a tool-less removable side cover provides further access. In addition, the electronic components are centralised for simplicity.

Easy plug-in diagnostics, combined with on-screen service notifications makes for fast and efficient maintenance performance – boosting up-time and productivity.

Built for rugged all-round performance, Doosan’s NXS Series is a reliable, powerful and versatile workhorse, engineered to deliver value in mid-range applications.

More on the full capabilities of the NXS Series at doosanflt.com